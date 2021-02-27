 Telangana: Six of a family tested coronavirus positive in Kothagudem dist

Kothagudem: The news of the entire family of a tribal village in Mulkalpally manal, were tested Covid positive has shocked the people of Kothagudem district. According to officials, six persons of a family were tested positive for coronavirus at Sabbanapalli village of Mulkalpally mandal in the district.



District Collector MV Reddy directed the district health officials to visit the village and submit a detailed report on the primary contacts of the infected persons, their health condition and measures taken to control the spread of the virus. He said as per primary investigation, a person, who attended a family function at Eturunagaram in the erstwhile Warangal district, showed Covid symptoms. When his reports were sent for diagnosis, the result came positive and five others of the family were also later diagnosed as infected with the virus.

MV Reddy told health and revenue officials to declare the place where the infected persons live as containment zone and conduct Covid-19 tests for all, who came in contact with the infected persons. Penalties should be imposed on those, who were not wearing face masks.