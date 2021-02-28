Telangana: Son kills father amid financial disputes in family in Nirmal

In a bizzare incident, a son beat his father to death with a stone in Nirmal. The incident took place on Saturday morning in Kuchanpally mandal of Nirmal district. According to DSP Upender Reddy and Lingavva couple's younger son Ravi who came to the village from Dubai a week ago. He has been asking the family members over the money he sent from Dubai.

On Friday evening the accused went to his brother Raju's house and tried to assassinate him while he was asleep. However, accused Ravi was shifted to the police station and sent back home at midnight. In the process, he brought his sleeping father outside the house and hit him to death with a stone on the road.

The villagers became anguish over shifting the body. They demanded that the accused be handed over to them and asked why the man who had attempted murder on his brother had been sent from the police station at night. The villagers demanded that the action be taken on the Sub Inspector. They were pacified by the DSP.

The villagers claimed that Ravi had become a psycho. Unable to bear the abuse, his wife took divorce four years ago. Ravi, who went to Dubai three years ago, was known to get into fights with his colleagues there. It appears that the company sent Ravi home a week ago with their complaint. He has been resorting to fights with his parents and brother ever since. Three days ago, he attacked his mother Lingavva with a sickle.