Telangana: Spoons Found in Beer Bottles at Girnibavi
An unusual incident in Girnibavi sees spoons found in beer bottles, causing panic among drinkers. The shop owner addressed the issue after the bottles were found to be improperly filled during the manufacturing process.
An incident took place in Girnibavi on Thursday, where spoons were found in beer bottles, causing panic. Relatives and friends, who had gathered for a local event, were drinking alcohol together. In one bottle, a whole spoon was found, while another contained a half-broken spoon.
The concerned individuals went to the local liquor shop where they had purchased the beer and confronted the owner. However, the spoons could not be removed from the bottles. It was later discovered that the spoons had accidentally been placed in the bottles during the manufacturing process, and the beer had been filled without being noticed.
Since the beer was from KF company, the shop owner took back the faulty bottles and gave the customers two new ones. The shop managers said they would report the incident to the company.