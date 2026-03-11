  1. Home
Telangana SSC exams to start from 14 March, govt makes arrangements

  • Created On:  11 March 2026 10:07 AM IST
The Telangana State 10th class public examinations are set to commence on 14 March and will run until 16 April with government making all arrangements. Students are preparing vigorously, with hall tickets already distributed and available for download via Mee Seva Kendras or WhatsApp at 8096958096. Education Secretary Yogitharana urged students to write confidently without fear.

A total of 528,239 students will sit for the exams, including 517,727 regular students. Among them, 207,573 are from 5,329 government schools, 60,139 from 1,057 Gurukuls, and 250,015 from 5,288 private and aided schools. The exams will take place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm daily.

Hall tickets feature a QR code that, when scanned, opens the route to the exam centre on mobile devices. Dr. Naveen Nicholas, Director of School Education, emphasised the significance of these exams, noting they are held only once in a lifetime and will help students retain their syllabus and prepare well for future opportunities.

