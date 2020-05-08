Telangana State Advocates Welfare Trust invited applications for Financial assistance to needy junior advocates underway

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, The Telangana State Advocates Welfare Trust, Hyderabad, in a press release on Thursday invited applications for financial assistance to the needy advocates, who are unable to meet their day- to- day expenses.

The eligibility criteria were:

• The applicants must have seven years of standing through bar associations up to May 12 of this year.

• The advocate should be in real and active legal practice at the bar on the date of application.

• Applicants who have passed All India Bar Examination (AIBE) are only eligible.

• The applicant should not be receiving any monthly payment from the Advocate office to whom he/she is junior.

• The applicant should not be earning a monthly income of Rs.15,000 as on the relevant date.

• The spouse should not be a Government / private employee.

• Advocate enrolled after retirement from any service is not eligible.

Recently after getting representations from the legal fraternity, CM KCR granted an amount of Rs 25 crores for the welfare of the junior and needy advocates. B.S. Prasad, Advocate General, Telangana High Court, K. Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary to Govt. Finance Dept., and A. Santosh Reddy, Secretary to Govt. Law Dept. been appointed as the board of trustees. For more details may contact The Telangana State Advocates Welfare Trust, 8th Floor, BRKR Bhavan, Hyderabad – 500 022. Phone No: 040-23450476, Email: tsawt@gmail.com.