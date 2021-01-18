Telangana state to rev up Covid vax drive

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the successful conduct of the Covid-19 vaccination to healthcare workers on the first day of the launch of the nationwide Corona immunisation programme on Saturday, the Telangana government has decided to put administration of vaccine on fast-track mode from Monday.

In addition to the 140 vaccination centres that were opened on Saturday, another 184 centres would start functioning from Monday. Nearly 15,000 healthcare workers will be administered the vaccine every day.

The identified healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have already undergone medical check-up. They have been asked to report at the vaccination centres to get vaccinated. About 30 to 100 persons would be administered the vaccine at each centre.

In Hyderabad, the total number of vaccination centres would be 42, followed by Nalgonda (18), Khammam (15) and 14 each centres in Kothagudem, Rangareddy and Adilabad districts.

Some technical errors were reported in the use of official Co-WIN app developed exclusively to monitor the vaccination programme by the Union government on the first day, state Health Director G Srinivas Rao said, adding that the anomalies were rectified and the number of centres would be increased on a daily basis. In all, 1203 vaccination centres will function in the State.

The government has targeted to administer all 3 lakh healthcare workers in two or three weeks. In the second phase, police, revenue and municipal administration officials and sanitation workers in the local civic bodies would be covered.

The government has requested the Union Ministry of Health to supply adequate vaccine doses in advance, the Health Director said, adding that the people with co-morbidities of all ages and citizens above 50 years would be covered in the third and fourth phases of the vaccination programme.