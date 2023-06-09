Telangana surpassed Punjab and became number one in the country in Paddy production: KCR

Mancherial: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said that the Telangana State has surpassed Punjab and became number one in the country in terms of production of paddy.

The Chief Minister was addressing the government employees after inaugurating the District Collectorate in Mancherial on Friday. The Chief Minister had praises for the employees for doing the task set by the government. The government could achieve targets because all were working with commitment. However, he said that there were many challenges to overcome.

The chief minister said that Telangana was number one in the country in sheep production. “We have surpassed Rajasthan. There is no other state which can compete with us,” said Chandrashekar Rao.

The chief minister also lauded the efforts of health department for achieving good results. “I am proud of the health department officials, who are achieving good results by doing whatever program the government has taken up. The program like Kanti Velugu is going on well. Even the states like Delhi and Punjab are implementing. There will be good results if works are started with good intention,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that in the coming days food processing industries would come up in the State. Stating that the Country was still importing Rs one lakh crore worth palm oil, the CM said that the government would be taking up oil palm farming on a big scale. In the coming days government would take up the oil palm farming in at least 25 lakh acres.