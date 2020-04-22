Telangana: Suryapet DMHO transferred after rise in coronavirus cases

Coronavirus in Suryapet: The Telangana government on Wednesday transferred District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Niranjan of Suryapet following a surge in coronavirus positive cases in the district.

Doctor Sambasiva Rao who wiped out the coronavirus in Yadadri-Bhongir district has appointed as the DMHO of Suryapet.

It is known that Suryapet district in Telangana is witnessing a massive increase in coronavirus cases in the state. The district on Tuesday reported 26 new cases in a single day alerting all the officials.

The state chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday also appointed IAS officers as special officials to the districts where the intensity of coronavirus is high. Rajath Kumar Saini appointed a special officer for Vikarabad, Ronald Ross for Gadwal, Sarfaraz Ahmed for Suryapet.

The special officers should examine the hotspot areas in the district and have to submit a report to the chief secretary.