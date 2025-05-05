Telangana Taps Miss World Pageant to Showcase State's Tourism Potential to Global Audience

New Delhi/Hyderabad: In a major push to position Telangana as a premier global tourism destination, the state government has unveiled a comprehensive promotional strategy centered around the upcoming Miss World pageant. This initiative aligns with the vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to boost tourism-led economic growth and attract significant investment into the sector.

With representatives from over 120 countries participating and broadcast coverage reaching more than 150 nations, the Miss World pageant is expected to offer an unprecedented platform to highlight Telangana’s rich cultural heritage, historical landmarks, and modern infrastructure to an international audience.

The initiative forms a key component of the state’s broader tourism roadmap, aimed at drawing investments exceeding ₹15,000 crore and significantly increasing both domestic and international tourist footfall.

As part of the campaign, contestants will embark on a curated tour across Telangana from May 12 to May 21. The journey begins with a Heritage Walk through Hyderabad’s historic Charminar and Laad Bazaar on May 12, showcasing the city’s vibrant culture. On May 13, they will visit the majestic Chowmahalla Palace to experience the grandeur of Hyderabad’s royal legacy. The following day, May 14, is dedicated to exploring Warangal’s iconic landmarks, including the Thousand Pillar Temple, Warangal Fort, and the UNESCO-recognized Ramappa Temple, where a live performance of the ancient Perini Dance will be held.

On May 15, the focus shifts to spiritual tourism with a visit to the Yadagirigutta temple, followed by a trip to Pochampally, famed for its handloom traditions. May 16 emphasizes medical and experiential tourism, featuring visits to prominent healthcare institutions, Experience Park in Hyderabad, and the ancient Pillalamarri banyan tree in Mahabubnagar.

The tour continues on May 17 with a visit to Ramoji Film City, one of the world’s largest film studio complexes. On May 18, the contestants will explore the Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Centre to understand the state's advanced public safety systems. That evening, they will attend a presentation on Telangana’s development journey and enjoy the festive ‘Sunday-Funday Carnival’ at Tank Bund.

Contestants will also attend an IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on either May 20 or 21. The cultural immersion will conclude on May 21 with an arts and crafts workshop at Shilparamam, where participants will engage directly with local artisans and traditional art forms.

Through this high-visibility international event, Telangana aims to promote diverse tourism themes including heritage, spirituality, wellness, handlooms, and film tourism. The government sees this effort as a means to drive inclusive growth, generate employment, and establish Telangana as a vibrant, multi-dimensional tourism hub on the global map.