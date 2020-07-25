Telangana: Teacher from Khammam pedals across 200 villages to spread awareness on coronavirus

A teacher of Zilla Parishad High School in Peruvoncha village of Khammam district has pedalled across 200 villages so far in the state to raise awareness among the people about coronavirus.

Gollamandala Suresh Kumar, a 46-year-old Hindi teacher says that he leaves his home early in the morning and covers 30-40 km on his bicycle by visiting five to seven villages in a day. Suresh has attached placards with hand-written quotes such as maintain distance from those who are coughing and sneezing without a mask.

It is not new for Suresh Kumar to spend time with the villagers as he has been spending his holidays with the locals for the last 17 years unlike others sitting at home. So far, Suresh travelled across 200 villages in the district and is still continuing the services.

His intention is to raise awareness among the people residing in the villages and are less known about the deadly disease. He explains the people about the virus and asks them to follow the necessary precautionary measures like wearing masks, washing hands frequently and more.

Earlier, Kumar also campaigned about HIV, health issues related to drinking and smoking, planting trees to protect the environment. Suresh said that he was inspired by Mother Teresa and has been doing the service since 2002.