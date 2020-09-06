Telangana: Teacher from Mancherial donates TV to students for online classes

In order to provide access to online classes for the students of the state-run school, a teacher from Mancherial district in Telangana gifted a TV to the students.

Devaraj Sushanth, headmaster of the government primary school at Esanvayi village in Kotapalli mandal was deeply moved by the inability of the students to afford a TV and spent around Rs 15,000 from his pocket and donated the TV. The online classes have commenced from September 1 in the view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The students said that they can neither afford a smartphone or a TV and were worried about missing the classes, expressing gratitude to their teacher. "We were worried about missing the online classes. However, we are now watching the classes with the help of the teacher's gift," they added.

Appreciating Devaraj Sushanth, the village sarpanch Seema Naik said that there are many students who could not access the online classes due to their poor economic condition. The students could have missed the classes and performed poorly in the academics if there was no TV.

The strength of the school is 35 and all those have poor economic backgrounds.