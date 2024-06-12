Telangana TET-2024 results declared

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) - 2024 results here on Wednesday.



In Paper-1, 67.13% of candidates qualified, with 57,725 out of 85,996 candidates passing. For Paper-2, 34.18% qualified, with 51,443 out of 1,50,491 candidates passing.

Officials advised candidates to check their results on the official website: schooledu.telangana.gov.in. Compared to last year's TET exams, the pass percentages for Paper-1 increased by 30.24% and for Paper-2 by 18.88%.

The state government has provided relief to TET applicants. Candidates who did not qualify for TET-2024 can apply for the upcoming TET free of charge. Similarly, those who qualified can apply for the DSC without any fee. The government was unable to reduce the fee for TET-2024 due to the Model Code of Conduct of Lok Sabha elections, prompting these relief measures.