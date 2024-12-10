Telangana Thalli: A reflection of motherhood, not of goddess says CM

Hyderabad: The statue of Telangana Thalli is not just a statue, but it reminds the sacrifices made by youth, employees, artists, poets and four crore people, their emotions and aspirations in creating a separate state for Telangana. It represents the cultural ethos and motherhood, said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Explaining the concept of the statue, which was unveiled in the State Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister said, “Telangana Talli is a symbol of our national self-respect. A lamp that guides the course of our lives.

A constant reminder of our future duties. There is a discussion on whether to adorn Telangana Thalli statue with gold and diamond jewellery, but the intellectuals wanted an image of mother not goddesses.”

“The statue has a very dignified look inspired by the struggles of Sammakka Saralamma and Chakali Ailamma.

With her right hand, she is protecting the state, and with her left hand, she is holding the traditional crops of Telangana -- rice, jowar, millets and maize, thus creating a symbol of our culture and tradition,” the CM said.

“Some are anguished and threaten to remove this statue if they come to power because in the last ten years the statue of Telangana Thalli installed in their party offices was based on their whims and fancies and resembled ‘Devata’ (Goddess). They believed that the idea of one person, party or a family is that of the entire Telangana,” the CM said. “Another major drawback was that the previous government did not officially adopt the statue of Telangana Thalli. But the government discussed the need for a statue in the Assembly and explained about the concept. Then issued a GO.

If any government tries to alter the statue in future will have to face legal complications,” he said.

Later addressing the gathering at Secretariat after unveiling the statue, Revanth Reddy said the government had consulted protagonists, poets, artists and leaders of

political parties before finalising the design. Revanth Reddy announced that henceforth December 9 would be celebrated as a state festival since the crucial decision to carve a separate state was taken by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on this day.