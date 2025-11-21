Telangana to build India’s first ‘North-East Connect Centre’ in Future City

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the state government will allocate land to the North Eastern states to construct their own buildings in the prestigious Future City.

The buildings will be the India’s first ‘North- East Connect ‘ centre, the Chief Minister said that Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura will have their own separate buildings, along with hostel facilities, food, handicrafts, culture and art exhibition centers.

Inaugurating Telangana - North East Connect Techno - Cultural Festival on Thursday, the CM said that a large number of people from the North Eastern states were staying in Hyderabad.

Many of them are successful in the sectors like software, pharma, healthcare, tourism, hospitality, startups and sports also.

Revanth Reddy said that Telangana is like a second home for North East people in the country and the government was allocating land to build India's first 'North East connect Centre'. “ We will provide facilities to each North Eastern state to build their own buildings. This centre will also provide a platform to cultural exchange programmes between Telangana and North Eastern states. The CM stressed that “your cooperation is required to take the development goals of Telangana and the objectives of Telangana Rising Vision 2047 to every part of the country and all over the world”.

Stating that the festival displayed the spirit of unity between Telangana and the North Eastern states, the CM said that the North Eastern region of our country is diverse and blessed with beautiful nature.

The North Eastern region is rich in culture and environmental resources and some more aspects that have not come to light in the North Eastern states. “Our Telugu people can easily understand the pain of the citizens of the North Eastern states in terms of regional identity”.

Revanth Reddy also noted that Telugu people did get their own identity during the 1970s and 80s and the North people called all our South Indians 'Madrasis'. The South Indians faced challenges to explain the difference between Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages and cultures. However, the South Indian states are playing a key role in the development of the country in the economy, culture and other sectors.