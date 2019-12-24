Telangana to declare 2020 as the year of Artificial Intelligence

Hyderabad: Information Technology Minister K. Tarakarama Rao will officially declare 2020 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telangana on January 2. He will also announce AI projects and launch the calendar of events on the same day.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY and Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog have been invited for the launch event. Several industry and academic leaders are collaborating to design the year of AI programme and will officially sign MoUs with the government. All major industry leaders and AI experts are coming together for the inaugural celebrations in Hyderabad.

According to a press release, Telangana is fast establishing itself as the leader in emerging technologies. As we welcome the new decade, Government of Telangana has been busy ushering in 2020 as the state's "Year of AI".

On 18th December, a round table was organized in the capital city of Hyderabad, to formulate AI-specific incentives and Telangana's AI strategy framework document. AI experts from all over the country are contributing to the document, and it will be finalized after several rounds of consultations.

"The state has already operationalized it's Blockchain framework document and Drone framework document. With AI and Big Data Analytics expected to generate 800,000 jobs in India by 2021, Telangana will now launch its AI program in 2020, which will be implemented by NASSCOM and guided by the AI framework document," said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana.