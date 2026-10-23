Telangana to host Khelo India Games in December: Minister Vakiti Srihari

Telangana is drawing up a comprehensive plan to host the Khelo India Games from 11 to 22 December, Minister Vakiti Srihari has said.

Speaking after a review meeting on Friday, the minister issued instructions to officials on preparations for the event, which he described as a matter of great prestige for the state government.

According to Srihari, talented sportspersons will be identified and picked on merit in 27 different sports disciplines at the grassroots level. He emphasized the need for a transparent selection process.

The officials were instructed to organize good coaching and proper food for athletes along with ensuring that the stadiums and sports equipment are available. The minister directed them to provide medical support, accommodation and transport.

Srihari said Telangana should host the competitions in a way that sets an example for the rest of the country.