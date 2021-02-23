Telangana: Traders bodies support Bharat Vyapar Bandh

Begum Bazar: More than 50 traders associations of Telangana and thousands of business organisations across the state are fully geared up to make Bharat Vyapar Bandh to be held on February 26 a grand success. It is being organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) against the perverted form of GST (General Sales Tax) tax system.

Giving a call for the Bharath Vyapar Bandh, the President of All Indian Traders Association, Telangana branch, Prakash Murti said, "Preparations have begun and leaders of all traders' bodies of the Telangana state will extend their support to CAIT. All state-level tax practitioners, tax advisors, small scale industries, food processing and all traders of the city especially from Begum Bazar are extending support."

All the traders' associations will be raising public opinion on the absurd provisions in GST, said KirikBaldeva, Chairman of Telangana State Traders Association."The current form of GST is in stark contrast to what was announced in 2017.It was said that it would be good and simple, but now it has become complicated tax system for traders, It is difficult to fill the return form without the help of Chartered Accountant or a tax expert," said, Ghanshyam Bhati, Vice President, All India Traders Association, Telangana branch.

A trader from the Begum Bazar, RatanchandKatariya claims that the items falling indifferent tax slabs are quite irrational.Having a lot of anomalies and disparities, an input tax credit is being denied in several casesand the entire GST tax system has become problematic for the traders of the country.Laxminarayan Rathi, member of Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association, urged government to bring changes in the GST system.