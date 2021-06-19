Telangana Turned Rice Bowl Of India Due To Rythu Bandhu, Says Minister Niranjan Reddy

State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that Telangana has become a 'Rice Bowl' for the nation. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Minister Niranjan Reddy made key remarks on crop yields, procurement and other issues in the state, including the Rythu Bandhu scheme. During the emergence of Telangana, the warehouses with a capacity of 4 lakh metric tons were increased to a capacity of 29.26 lakh metric tons. Currently, there are warehouses in the state as well as rythu vedhikalu, cotton mills, where grains are stored wherever possible. He said it became possible with the importance given by Chief Minister KCR to the agricultural sector. During the monsoon season 2014-15, Rabi together collected 24.29 lakh metric tons of grain, while in 2021 alone, 90.04 lakh metric tons of grain was procured in Rabi alone, the minister said.

Minister Niranjan Reddy made key remarks on the release of the Rythu Bandhu funds. 54.37 lakh farmers in the state so far have received Rs. 5,145.87 crores. On the fifth day, Rs 1,050.10 crore was deposited in the accounts of 4.90 lakh farmers. A total of 102.92 lakh acres have been provided with farmer assistance, the minister said. Nalgonda district, the highest, has so far released Rs 401.92 crore to 3,97,260 farmers. The lowest was Rs 19.68 crore paid to 27,819 farmers in the Medchal district. After Nalgonda, Nagar Kurnool district received the highest amount of Rs 254.62 crore to 2,35,549 farmers, followed by Sangareddy district with 2,66,797 farmers receiving Rs 247.67 crore.



Minister Niranjan Reddy said that with the help of Rythu Bandhu, the area under cultivation in the state has increased. He said the yield of crops coming in the state is a result of this.