Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: Two killed as DCM van hits two-wheeler in Mulugu

Telangana: Two killed as DCM van hits two-wheeler in Mulugu
x

Representational Image

Highlights

Two people were killed after DCM van rammed into a two-wheeler here at Pandikunta crossroads in Mulugu district in the wee hours on Sunday.

Two people were killed after DCM van rammed into a two-wheeler here at Pandikunta crossroads in Mulugu district in the wee hours on Sunday.

The victims were found to be the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). Sadanandam, the Narsampet depot controller and conductor Sunitha were heading to the depot for duties on a two-wheeler which was hit by the DCM van. The two were dead on the spot.

The police rushed to the spot and examined the incident. They registered a case and sent the bodies for autopsy. An investigation is underway.


In another incident, a person was killed and two others injured after a car and auto-rickshaw collided head-on at Korutla of Jagtial district. The accident took place when they were heading to Kondagattu temple.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X