Telangana: Two killed as DCM van hits two-wheeler in Mulugu

Two people were killed after DCM van rammed into a two-wheeler here at Pandikunta crossroads in Mulugu district in the wee hours on Sunday.

The victims were found to be the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). Sadanandam, the Narsampet depot controller and conductor Sunitha were heading to the depot for duties on a two-wheeler which was hit by the DCM van. The two were dead on the spot.

The police rushed to the spot and examined the incident. They registered a case and sent the bodies for autopsy. An investigation is underway.





In another incident, a person was killed and two others injured after a car and auto-rickshaw collided head-on at Korutla of Jagtial district. The accident took place when they were heading to Kondagattu temple.

