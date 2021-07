Telangana weather report: Low pressure area in Bay to bring heavy rain for three days

Telangana weather report: A low pressure area is likely to form over the west-central and its adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off the north AP--south Odisha coasts around July 11.

The north - south trough from the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal to south Coastal AP at 3.1 km above the mean sea level has become less marked.

Consequently, the IMD on Friday warned of thunderstorms with lightning lashing many districts on July 10, with heavy rain likely in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts. It said heavy to very heavy rain is likely on July 11, 12 and 13 in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Rural & Urban), Janagaon. It also warned of heavy rain lashing Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapally, Karimnagar, Mahbubabad, Kamareddy districts, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam districts.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, rain occurred in Sangareddy, Adilabad, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Kumram-Bheem, Narayanpet and Nirmal districts.

The chief amounbs of rainfall (in cm) were: Munipalli ( Sangareddy) 6, Tamsi (Adilabad) 3, Itikyal ( Jogulamba Gadwal), Wankdi ( Kumaram Bheem), Sadasivpet & Kondapur (Sangareddy) 2 each,

There was 1 cm rain each in Talamadugu (Adilabad), Kohir (Sangareddy), Boath (Adilabad), Sangareddy, Kosgi (Narayanpet), Naykal (Sangareddy), Bazarhathnoor (Adilabad), Atmakur (Wanaparthy), Adilabad, Laxmanchanda (Nirmal).