Telangana Weather Update: Moderate to Heavy Rain Expected in Northern Districts, Hyderabad May Stay Dry

The Telangana Weatherman said that some districts may get rain today.

Heavy Rain Areas:

Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, and Mancherial may see moderate to heavy rain.

Light Rain Areas:

Light to moderate rain may fall in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagitial, Bhupalapally, Peddapalli, and Vikarabad.

Other Areas:

Some places may get light rain, while others may stay dry.

Hyderabad:

The city will stay mostly dry with a chance of light passing showers in a few areas.