Telangana Weather Update: Moderate to Heavy Rain Expected in Northern Districts, Hyderabad May Stay Dry
Highlights
Telangana Weatherman predicts moderate to heavy rain in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, and Mancherial.
The Telangana Weatherman said that some districts may get rain today.
Heavy Rain Areas:
Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, and Mancherial may see moderate to heavy rain.
Light Rain Areas:
Light to moderate rain may fall in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagitial, Bhupalapally, Peddapalli, and Vikarabad.
Other Areas:
Some places may get light rain, while others may stay dry.
Hyderabad:
The city will stay mostly dry with a chance of light passing showers in a few areas.
