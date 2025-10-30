  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Weather Update: Moderate to Heavy Rain Expected in Northern Districts, Hyderabad May Stay Dry

Telangana Weather Update: Moderate to Heavy Rain Expected in Northern Districts, Hyderabad May Stay Dry
x
Highlights

Telangana Weatherman predicts moderate to heavy rain in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, and Mancherial.

The Telangana Weatherman said that some districts may get rain today.

Heavy Rain Areas:

Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, and Mancherial may see moderate to heavy rain.

Light Rain Areas:

Light to moderate rain may fall in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagitial, Bhupalapally, Peddapalli, and Vikarabad.

Other Areas:

Some places may get light rain, while others may stay dry.

Hyderabad:

The city will stay mostly dry with a chance of light passing showers in a few areas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick