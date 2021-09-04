Telangana weekly roundup: Have a glance at Major happenings in the past week

TS EAMCET 2021 counseling started

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education Has started the counselling for the Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET-2021) from August 30. However, the schedule was altered as the colleges colleges' accreditation process was delayed. The web options dates were altered, which will be held from September 11 to September 16.

Schools reopened in the state

The educational institutions across Telangana state have reopened in the wake of the government's decision to conduct offline classes in Telangana from today. Amid coronavirus, students attended schools and colleges wearing masks and the offline classes are conducted by the management of the educational institutions following the covid rules.

TRS celebrates Party flag festival

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi party's flag festival is celebrated all across the state on Thursday. The finance minister Harish Rao unfurled the TRS flag in several wards during the TRS party flag festival while minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav participated in the TRS flag festival at Bansilalpet, Secunderabad along with Bansilalpet Division Corporator Hema Latha and hoisted the party flag. The event was attended by a large number of TRS activists.

KCR conducts Bhumi Puja for the TRS office in Delhi

CM KCR on Thursday conducted a bhumi puja for the construction of the TRS Bhavan party office to be set up at Vasant Vihar in Delhi. The TRS office will be built on 1100 yards of land. On this occasion, KCR laid the foundation stone for the construction of the TRS Bhavan at Vasant Vihar. The function was attended by state ministers as well as TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, constituency in-charges, party state executives, and key leaders. TRS joins the list of few regional parties building their own office in Delhi.

CM KCR meets PM Narendra Modi