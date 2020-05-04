Telangana witnessed two peaks in week-wise breakup

Hyderabad: Telangana reported three positive cases, all in GHMC limits, and 40 recovered patients were discharged on Monday.

Telangana health department stated that lockdown was very effective in containing the outbreak and prevented surge of cases.

Citing figures courtesy of analysis of positive cases, the health department stated that the state witnessed two peaks as far as positive cases were concerned.

The 1st peak was around April 6 (303 cases) and the 2nd peak on April 20 (366 cases). There is a dip in the number of new cases which denotes that the lockdown was very effective in containing the outbreak.

Social distancing along with all the non-pharmacological interventions were very essential and effective in containing the spread of infection, it said.