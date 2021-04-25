Telangana witnesses a spike of 8,126 corona positive cases, 38 deaths in single day

The Telangana state witnessed a massive spike of 8,126 coronavirus positive cases and 38 deaths in a single day pushing the total tally to 3,95,232 and the death toll to 1,999. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 3,30,304 with the recovery of 3,307 patients in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 62,929 active cases in the state.

Between Friday and Saturday, around 1,08,602 coronavirus tests have been conducted of which, the results of 8,126 came positive and the reports of 5,429 are awaited. So far, 1,24,93,399 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 1,259 from GHMC, 676 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 591 from Rangareddy, 497 from Nizamabad, 339 from Khammam, 346 from Nalgonda, 334 from Warangal Urban, 306 each from Siddipet and Mahabubnagar, 286 from Karimnagar, 264 from Jagtial, 233 from Mancherial, 192 from Medak, 187 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 185 from Vikarabad, 180 from Kamareddy, 175 from Warangal Rural, 168 from Suryapet, 167 from Yadadri Bhongir, 164 from Rajanna Sircilla, 148 from Mahabubabad, 140 from Jangaon, 121 from Peddapalli, 119 from Adilabad, 100 from Wanaparthy, 90 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 70 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 68 from Nirmal, 63 from Mulugu, 55 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 49 from Narayanpet and 47 cases from Nagarkurnool.