Telangana witnesses huge jump in Covid-19 cases, deaths

Hyderabad: As many as 11 people died and a total of 1,924 fresh cases of Coronavirus were registered in Telangana State till 5 pm on Wednesday. With this increase, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the State has increased to 29,536 while death toll increased to 324. According to the Media Bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, of 1,924 new cases, as many as 1,590 cases were recorded in Greater Hyderabad alone while 99 cases in Rangareddy and 43 cases in Medchal district were also registered.



On Wednesday, a total of 992 people were discharged on getting cured. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 17,279. Presently, there are 11,933 Active Cases in Telangana State. A total of 6,363 samples were tested on Wednesday which took the total number of samples tested in the State to 134,801.

The Director also informed that as on today, the government hospitals have established a capacity of 17,081 Covid beds, of which 11,928 are isolations beds, 3537 are oxygen beds and 1616 are ICUs beds. Of them, only 1,329 are occupied while 15,752 are vacant.

Total cases so far: 29,536

Active cases in the state: 11,933

Total discharges: 17,279

Tests done in last 24 hours: 6,363

Total deaths: 324

GHMC cases in last 24 hours: 1,590

New cases in last 24 hours: 1,924

­Total tests done so far: 134,801