Telangana: Woman charred to death in Mahabubnagar

Partially charred remains of a woman were found at Khanapur village outskirts of Malkthal town in Mahabubnagar district.

The police suspected that the incident might have occurred on Sunday midnight.

However, it came to light on Monday morning when the villagers found a body burning on the village outskirts and informed the police. The police rushed to the place along with the CLUES team and inspected the spot. They seized wine bottles and bangles.

The police said that the woman is suspected to have been murdered and the body was burnt later. Further details about the incident are awaited.