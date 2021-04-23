Telangana: Woman ends life in Medak after husband tests positive for coronavirus

A woman committed suicide here on Thursday after she learend her husband tested positive for coronavirus. The woman (36) is said to have been depressed of her husband's health condition and hanged herself from the ceiling.

She is a native of Choutapalli of Haveli Ghanpur mandal of Medak district. Family members said that the woman was scared of contracting the virus from husband. The family was filled with tragedy with the death of the woman and her husband undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, Medak district reported 136 new coronavirus positive cases of the total 6,206 cases reported across the state. With the new cases, the total coronavirus count in Telangana went up to 3,79,494.