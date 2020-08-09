Telangana: Woman gives birth to one-eyed child in Mancherial

In a rare case, a woman gave birth to a baby with one eye at Chennur government hospital on Saturday through normal delivery. However, the baby died within 30 minutes after birth. The image of the baby went viral on social media platforms.

The baby was the second child of Priyanka and Shankar, natives of Lingannapet village of Kotapalli in Mancherial. The couple, Priyanka and Shankar had their first child two years ago. The baby was born with one eye and lips, no nose is seen.

Shocked over the baby look, the doctors began giving treatment. However, the baby died minutes after its birth.

The doctors at Chennur government hospital said that this kind of babies are born in a rare case and some are born with congenital abnormalities. They also said that the woman might have exposed to radiation which resulted in the deformity of the child.