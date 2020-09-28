Telangana: Woman kidnapped in Vikarabad

A woman who went shopping has been kidnapped by unidentified assailants on Sunday here at Vikarabad district in Telangana. Family members of the woman identified as Deepika alleged that she was kidnapped by her husband Akhil, whom the woman married in 2016 in Arya samaj against her parents will.

The police registered a case on the complaint of the woman's parents. CCTV footage near the area showed that three miscreants forced the woman to get into her husband's car.

According to the woman's family, she married Akhil in 2016 in Arya Samaj. Deepika's parents who have not accepted the marriage brought her daughter home two years ago. The boy and the girl's family appeared before a family court in Vikarabad on Saturday.

On Sunday, Deepika along with her elder sister went shopping when she was kidnapped.

Vikarabad DSP Sanjeeva Rao along with the police inspected the spot and launched an investigation.