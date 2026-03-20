Telangana Women’s Cash Transfer Scheme in Spotlight Ahead of Budget

Two and a half years have passed since the Congress government took office in Telangana. Among its six pre-election guarantees, the promise to provide women with a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 remains the most significant. While initiatives such as free bus travel and subsidised gas cylinders under the Mahalakshmi scheme are already in place, millions of women across the state are eagerly awaiting the implementation of this direct cash transfer scheme.

Speculation is now rife about whether the scheme will be included in the 2026–27 budget, which Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is scheduled to present today in the Assembly. The scheme’s potential realisation has become a key topic of discussion ahead of the announcement.