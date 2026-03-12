Tellapur residents demand halt to toxic debris burning

Residents of Tellapur have formally urged the Tellapur Municipality to stop the burning of debris near their residential area. Members of the Belmont Greene Villas Owners Association submitted a representation on Wednesday to the Municipal Commissioner, highlighting the serious health hazards caused by burning waste along the nearby railway track.

The residents stated that smoke from the burning debris is entering their homes, causing breathing problems, coughing, and eye irritation. They pointed out that while the surrounding area records an Air Quality Index between 80 and 120, the local AQI within their community has reportedly reached a dangerous 340.

The association requested that municipal authorities immediately stop this illegal burning and ensure proper disposal methods to safeguard public health and the environment. While no fines in Rs were specified, the residents seek urgent enforcement of environmental laws to restore their air quality.