Telugu families thank govt for repatriation from Bahrain

Telugu families have expressed their gratitude to both the Central and Telangana governments for their swift action in repatriating 60 Indians stranded in Bahrain. They extended special thanks to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for organising a special flight from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to Kochi.

The families praised the Indian government’s diplomatic efforts, noting that transit visas were issued from Saudi Arabia through effective coordination. The Bahrain Telugu Association and Gulf Air served as vital intermediaries between the affected families and the officials overseeing the repatriation.

The Telugu community in Bahrain also demonstrated remarkable unity during this challenging period.