Telugu families thank govts for safe return of 60 from Bahrain

Telugu families have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to both State and Central governments following the swift and compassionate intervention that facilitated the safe return of 60 Indian citizens from Bahrain.

Representatives including Goneh Solomon Raj, Joseph Kishore, Deevan Kumar, Mohana, Prem Sagar, Fenney, and Benjamin conveyed sincere thanks to Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, and Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Defence.

The leaders were praised for their crucial roles in coordinating the logistics of this repatriation mission. Special appreciation was also extended to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his proactive support in ensuring the safe passage of these citizens via a special flight from Dammam to Kochi. No costs in Rs were mentioned for this mission.