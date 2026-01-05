Telugus in Gujarat: Role models for Gen Alpha as Ahmedabad Andhra Mahasabha turns 80

Ahmedabad/Hyderabad: WhileGujaratis are famously known as India’s gold standard in enterprise, the Telugu community in Gujarat is fast emerging as a role model for “Gen Alpha”. Excelling in diverse professions while helping to administer their adopted home, Telugus are consciously grooming the next generation to carry forward a legacy built on the three “Ps”: Preserve, Protect, and Promote.

This spirit was on magnificent display on Sunday as the Ahmedabad Andhra Mahasabha (AAMS) celebrated its 80th anniversary. Founded in 1946 with Master Durgayya as president and Mattekunta Satyanarayana as secretary, AAMS has spent eight decades uniting people and fostering bonds between the Telugu and Gujarati communities. The organisation holds a striking record of social service, having conducted 596 blood donation camps every Sunday, for which it recently received a special award from the Red Cross.

The milestone event served as a platform to honour individuals who have enriched the state. Among those felicitated were Appa Rao, founder of Centum Electronicsa global powerhouse serving clients like Airbus and ISRO and Gujarat’s new DGP KLN Rao. Also honoured were former Chief Secretary G Subba Rao, leading scientists, and student achievers.

Cultural landmarks have further defined this presence, notably the Sri Venkateswara Temple, often called the “Tirumala of West India”. Built through the efforts of AAMS President Samudraiah and Secretary Subbarayudu, its foundation stone was laid by Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister. The celebrations concluded with a grand cultural showcase of Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, and traditional Telugu rituals, proving that this vibrant culture is being lived and passed on with pride.