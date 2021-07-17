Temenos donates Covid supplies to Sircilla hospital

Hyderabad: City-based Temenos, a leading banking software company, on Thursday donated Covid medical supplies worth Rs 10 lakh to Sircilla government hospital through the hands of district collector D Krishna Bhaskar at collectorate in Sircilla.

He thanked the company for the supplies. The supplies according to Sethuraj, facilities head, Temenos, include N95 masks (5,000), triple layer masks (5,000), nitrile gloves (5,000), 600 large adult diapers, XL large 600, NS 100 ml 1,000 and 1,000 PPE kits.

The donation was coordinated by TFMC, which plans to support more government hospitals in rural areas and to adopt few villages in the district.

