Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Temenos donates Covid supplies to Sircilla hospital

Temenos donates Covid supplies to Sircilla hospital
x

Temenos donates Covid supplies to Sircilla hospital

Highlights

City-based Temenos, a leading banking software company, on Thursday donated Covid medical supplies worth Rs 10 lakh to Sircilla government hospital through the hands of district collector D Krishna Bhaskar at collectorate in Sircilla

Hyderabad: City-based Temenos, a leading banking software company, on Thursday donated Covid medical supplies worth Rs 10 lakh to Sircilla government hospital through the hands of district collector D Krishna Bhaskar at collectorate in Sircilla.

He thanked the company for the supplies. The supplies according to Sethuraj, facilities head, Temenos, include N95 masks (5,000), triple layer masks (5,000), nitrile gloves (5,000), 600 large adult diapers, XL large 600, NS 100 ml 1,000 and 1,000 PPE kits.

The donation was coordinated by TFMC, which plans to support more government hospitals in rural areas and to adopt few villages in the district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X