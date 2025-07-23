Live
Temple Hundi Counting Yields ₹72.50 Lakh in 120 Days at Alampur Foreign Currency, Gold, and Silver Among Offerings.
Gadwal: A grand hundi counting session was conducted today at the renowned temple premises, yielding a total revenue of ₹72,50,619 over a span of 120 days. The income was generated from various hundis located within the temple complex.
According to the official report:
Sri Swami Vari Hundi contributed a sum of ₹9,76,819
Sri Ammavari Hundi garnered ₹62,32,658
Annadanam Satrama Hundi received ₹41,142
In addition to the Indian currency collections, the hundi offerings included foreign currency, 20 grams of mixed gold, and 380 grams of mixed silver.
This organized and transparent counting process was conducted under the supervision of Sri Madeshwar Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of the Endowments Department, Mahabubnagar district.
Several key officials and members participated in the counting process:
Purender Kumar, Executive Officer of the temple
B. Nageshwar Reddy, Temple Chairman
Temple trustees: Gopal, Jagan Mohan Naidu, Chandrasekhar Reddy, Smt. Naga Shiromani, and K. Jayaramudu
Deputy Chief Priest & Ex-officio Member D. Anand Sharma
Temple priests and staff,
Representatives of various service organizations, and
Devotees
All took part in ensuring the hundi counting was conducted with integrity, devotion, and accountability.
This collection reflects the continued faith and support of the devotees towards the temple and its associated charitable services, including the Annadanam (free meal) program. The authorities extended their gratitude to all devotees and volunteers who contributed to the smooth execution of the counting.