Ten years of BRS rule overturned in ten days: Vakiti Srihari

Hanumakonda: Sports minister Vakiti Srihari on Saturday said that the credit for bringing down the “ten years of arrogance” of the previous government within just ten days goes to Palakurthi MLA Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy, TPCC Vice President Jhansi Reddy and the people of the state.

Ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, a key workers’ meeting was organised at the Congress party office in Torrur town under the chairmanship of Palakurthi MLA Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy. The meeting witnessed the participation of a large number of party leaders and activists.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, minister Vakiti Srihari stressed the need to elect Congress-backed candidates in the municipal elections to further strengthen what he described as the people’s government. He said that differences within a party are natural, just as small issues arise within a family, and emphasised that all such matters should be resolved collectively to move forward unitedly.

Recalling his own political journey, the minister said he rose from the position of a Sarpanch to that of a state minister and encouraged party workers to believe that with dedication and commitment, they too could rise to higher positions. He alleged that during the BRS regime, a state that once had a surplus budget was turned into a debt-ridden one, with a significant portion of monthly revenue now being spent on loan repayments.

Vakiti Srihari said that the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is gradually restoring the state’s financial system and bringing it back on track. He remarked that during the previous BRS government, even ministers struggled to secure appointments with the Chief Minister, whereas under the present Congress government, even ordinary citizens are able to get appointments.

The minister assured that efforts would be made to distribute double-bedroom houses across the state. Urging party cadres to treat the municipal elections as prestigious, he called upon them to work tirelessly to ensure the victory of Congress candidates.

Later, Palakurthi MLA Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy submitted a memorandum to minister Vakiti Srihari seeking the sanction of a mini stadium for the Palakurthi constituency. Responding positively, the minister assured that a mini stadium would be sanctioned. The MLA thanked the minister for his favourable response.