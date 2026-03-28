Tenant cultivators still await benefits like Rythu Bharosa

Unlike ryots who hold arable land in their names and receive benefits under schemes like Rythu Bharosa and other welfare initiatives, tenant farmers—especially in Ranga Reddy district—remain an overlooked section, suffering in silence. Despite depending entirely on agriculture for their livelihood, they are excluded from schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, which recognise only landowners.

According to Agriculture Department officials, there are around 2.64 lakh registered farmers holding land in their names in the district. However, no official data exists on tenant farmers, as they are yet to be formally recognised. Though the Telangana Land Licensed Cultivators Act, 2011, was introduced to provide relief through Loan and Other Eligibility Cards (LEC), it remains unclear how many have benefited, with many Revenue officials denying the presence of tenant farmers in their mandals.

To address these gaps, the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme was launched last year, offering Rs.12,000 annually in two instalments to support tenant farmers and landless labourers. Yet, officials admit there is no reliable data on such farmers.

Tenant farmers argue that despite poll promises and mentions in election manifestos, they continue to lack recognition and access to institutional loans or benefits. “We depend entirely on agriculture, but without official status, we are left out of all schemes,” said G. Vinay, a tenant farmer from Shamshabad.

Meanwhile, Shamshabad MRO Ravinder Dutt claimed no tenant farmers exist in the mandal. Adding to concerns, some farmers allege delays and reduced disbursements under Rythu Bharosa, highlighting persistent gaps in implementation.