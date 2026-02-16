Tense moments prevailed over the Karimnagar Mayor election as political activity intensified at the Municipal Office
Out of the total 66 seats, the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party by winning 30 seats, expressed confidence of securing the Mayor’s post with the support of its backers. Meanwhile, the Congress announced that it would also stake claim to the Mayor’s chair with the backing of TRS, MIM and independent members, making the contest fiercely competitive.
Scene at the Karimnagar Municipal Office ahead of the Mayor election.
