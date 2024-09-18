Tension at Gandhi Bhavan as Congress Workers Attempt to Burn Modi Effigy

Live
Highlights
Tension erupted at Gandhi Bhavan as Congress workers attempted to burn an effigy of Prime Minister Modi.
Hyderabad: Tension erupted at Gandhi Bhavan as Congress workers attempted to burn an effigy of Prime Minister Modi. The police intervened to stop the protest, leading to a scuffle between the Congress workers and the police. The situation became heated as the workers resisted the police’s efforts to prevent the burning of the effigy. Despite the commotion, the police managed to control the situation and avoid any major incident.
Congress workers had gathered at Gandhi Bhavan to express their discontent, but the protest took a confrontational turn when they attempted to set the effigy on fire. The authorities were quick to respond, and the situation was brought under control after some struggle between the protesters and the police.
