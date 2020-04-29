Tension at IIT Hyderabad after migrants attack police demanding to shift them to their native places

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at IIT Hyderabad construction site at Kandi near Sangareddy where hundreds of migrant labours attacked police personnel demanding the government to shift them to their native places.

Huge construction is going on at the IIT Hyderabad premises at Kandi, about 58 kms from the capital. More than 1600 construction workers from different states are working at the site and works pertaining to stage-II were going on there. The authorities made arrangements for food for the labours at L&T construction camp site in wake of lockdown.

The workers on Wednesday staged dharna at the site demanding the government to allow them to go to their native places. The labourers resorted to stone pelting on the police and because of this several police vehicles were also damaged. The district SP Chandrashekar Reddy deployed additional forces at the camp.

The workers pacified after police personnel took four representatives from the migrants for talks with the district collectors.