TG BJP chief NRR completes 100 days in office; vows to energise party apparatus

BJP State President N Ramchander Rao completed 100 days in office on Monday with a spirited campaign that has reinvigorated the party cadre and laid the groundwork for an aggressive electoral push. Rao's tenure so far has been marked by grassroots outreach, policy advocacy, and a clear organisational revival.

Rao's journey from a committed activist to the helm of the state BJP is seen by party workers as a symbol of recognition for grassroots service. He is recognised by many as the “Lotus Flag Walking.”

Since assuming charge, Rao has toured key districts including Nalgonda, Medak, Khammam, Vikarabad, and Karimnagar, conducting rallies, conventions, and public meetings. His district tours have infused fresh energy into the party base, preparing the BJP to contest local body elections from village-level Panchayats to ZPTCs. He has pledged to personally oversee candidate victories and ensure strong representation.

Rao has consistently targeted both the ruling Congress and the previous BRS government, accusing them of neglect and deception. His campaigns have focused on issues like fertiliser black marketing, inconsistent BC reservation policies, and the failure to implement the much-publicised "6 Guarantees" and "420 Assurances." He has also highlighted the Modi government’s support for Telangana, especially in rural development, and exposed lapses in the state’s delivery of promises.

One of Rao’s standout initiatives has been the ‘PalleNidra’ programme—night stays in villages to directly engage with citizens and understand their concerns. Through this, he has brought the BJP closer to the people and amplified voices from the ground. He has also led awareness drives on GST reforms, explaining how reductions benefit farmers, students, MSMEs, and the middle class. He showcased central schemes like free rice, housing, toilets, gas connections, and loans for women and youth, emphasising the Centre’s role in village infrastructure—from Rythu Vedikas to Haritha Haram plantations.

Rooted in his four-decade-long political journey, marked by student activism, nationalist ideology, and public service, he has emerged as a charioteer steering the BJP.

On completing 100 days, Rao expressed gratitude to party workers and the public, acknowledging their role in strengthening the party. "The activists are the foundation of the party. Their calloused shoulders from carrying flags are the pillars of our movement," he said. "I will continue this journey, being available to them in thought, word, and deed."

With an ambitious goal of bringing the BJP to power in Telangana, Ramchander Rao’s first 100 days have set a tone of enthusiasm and grassroots mobilisation, positioning the party for the ensuing Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election and local body polls.