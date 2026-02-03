TG BJP moves into action mode; to douse rebel fire ahead of polls

BJP State President N Ramachander Rao has delivered strong warning directing party cadres to rally behind officially nominated candidates in the upcoming municipal elections.

He said on Monday that only those candidates, who have been allotted the party’s B-form, should contest. He urged all other BJP leaders, who filed nominations independently to withdraw them immediately in the interest of party unity and success.

Rao warned that any member choosing to contest as a rebel candidate would face strict disciplinary action. “If anyone contests independently without withdrawing their nomination, they will be suspended from the party for 15 years, with no chance of rejoining in the future,” he declared. Acknowledging the disappointment of those who did not receive tickets, Rao assured that the party values their contributions. “Those who have worked tirelessly for the growth of the BJP will be duly honored, even if circumstances prevented them from receiving tickets this time,” he said.

He highlighted that candidate selection was based on survey reports, social factors and party-specific considerations, ensuring that only those with strong winning prospects were chosen.

Rao expressed confidence that, just as in past panchayat elections, the BJP would continue its winning streak in municipal polls through the dedication of party workers and the trust of the people. He called on all leaders to withdraw nominations and work collectively in their divisions and wards to secure victory for the party’s official candidates.