TG Budget: A people-first vision for welfare: Dr Rekha

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress vice-president Dr. Rekha Boyalapalli described the Telangana State Budget 2026–27 as more than a financial document, calling it a political statement and a roadmap for inclusive development. Presented by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the budget emphasizes a balance between public welfare, social justice, infrastructure, youth empowerment, and fiscal discipline.

She said that a standout focus is women’s empowerment, with the Mahalakshmi Free Bus Travel Scheme enhancing mobility, dignity, and independence for lakhs of women. Housing and social security initiatives include the Indiramma Housing Scheme, providing`5 lakh for eligible families, and the Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme, covering 1.15 crore families with`5 lakh insurance, strengthening citizen trust and security.

She said that Education initiatives, including the expansion of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme to breakfast and the establishment of Young India Integrated Residential Schools, promote inclusivity and social equity. Youth empowerment is reinforced through the Young India Skill University, equipping students with industry-relevant skills to meet emerging economic demands.

Healthcare reforms, such as the cashless health scheme, expansion of medical infrastructure, and digital health services, aim to improve access for government employees, pensioners, and the general population. Agriculture and rural development remain priorities, with enhanced farmer support, irrigation investment, and rural infrastructure development to promote sustainable growth, Rekha said.

Rekha said that substantial allocations for SC, ST, BC, and minority welfare underscore a commitment to social justice and equitable growth. Dr. Boyalapalli emphasized that while the budget sets a clear vision for welfare and development, its ultimate success depends on effective implementation to translate ambitious plans into tangible outcomes for citizens across Telangana. Rekha said that this budget signals a “People-first approach,” seeking to harmonize welfare with development, strengthen social equity, and ensure long-term progress for all sections of society.