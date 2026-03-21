TG Budget at Rs 3.24 lakh cr as welfare, capex in focus

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday presented a Rs 3.24 lakh-crore Budget tied to welfare for the financial year 2026-27, up by nearly Rs 20,000 crore over the previous year, introducing nine schemes, including the nation’s first ‘Indiramma family life insurance scheme’ benefiting 1.15 crore families in the state.

The government has prioritised its flagship programmes such as Musi riverfront development and Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 and 3, besides fulfilment of poll promises.

While allocations to some of the schemes relating to Six Guarantees of the Congress have been reduced, the overall outlay for welfare schemes has been increased. Capital expenditure is projected to be enhanced substantially in the new financial year.

Noticeably, the Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme has been introduced covering all citizens of the state. Under the scheme, life insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to each of the 1.15 crore families in the state.

A budgetary allocation of Rs 4,000 crore has been made for the proposed scheme. Presenting the budget in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the main objective of the scheme is to ensure the welfare of all people in Telangana, without any discrimination based on social or economic status—be it poor, middle class, or wealthy. The mega insurance scheme will be launched on June 2 (TG Formation Day) this year.