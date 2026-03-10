TG budget outlay likely to be around Rs 3.20L cr

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Budget 2026-2027 outlay is likely to be between Rs 3.20 lakh crore and Rs 3.25 lakh crore, giving priority to infrastructure projects along with substantial allocations for welfare schemes.

A marathon meeting is being organised on Tuesday for giving shape to the Budget 2026-2027 proposals. Twelve key departments would present their budget estimates and proposals to launch new schemes at the meeting convened by the state Finance Department.

The departments were previously instructed to submit the details of the expenditure incurred on the schemes and unspent funds at the meeting.

The Ministers and Secretaries of the respective departments, mainly Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj, Welfare departments, Labour & Employment, Home, Education, Municipal Administration & Urban Development as well as IT and Industries Departments, would make presentations on the revised estimates of the Budget 2025-2026 and the budgetary requirements for the new financial year.

Top officials of the state Finance department said: “The government would increase the budget outlay by 10 to 15 per cent every year. The requirement of funds would be more in the 2026-2027 financial year in view of increasing fund requirements to implement the existing schemes and for introducing new schemes. The budget outlay will be around Rs 3.20 lakh crore. The budget outlay in the current financial year was Rs 3.04 lakh crore“.

Officials said that the government was planning to introduce new schemes and enhance the old pension (Cheyuta) benefit in a phased manner. The Congress party made the promise of increasing the pension amount to Rs 4,000 per month from the existing Rs 2,100. The government proposes to enhance pension by Rs 500 in the new financial year and continue the same in the next two financial years.

The Finance Department will also review the implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme and financial challenges to disburse the benefit to the farmers every year from the next financial year.