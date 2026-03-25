TG Cabinet expansion likely after Kerala polls

Telangana state Cabinet expansion is likely to take place soon after Kerala Assembly elections. The Congress high command reportedly suggested to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to expand the Cabinet after the elections in April. Two vacant Cabinet berths will be filled in the expansion. However, the replacement of some ministers and change of Cabinet portfolios of some ministers are also not ruled out during the expansion.

Ministerial aspirants Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy (MLA from Munugode), Mancherial MLA K Prem Sagar Rao and Malreddy Ranga Reddy (Ibrahimpatnam MLA) already met Chief Minister two times in the Assembly since the start of the Budget session. The Chief Minister was said to be assuring the leaders that the party high command would do justice to all senior leaders during the Cabinet expansion.

Meanwhile, many senior leaders and ministers were entrusted with the responsibility of campaigning in Kerala recently. Party leaders said that the Chief Minister brought to the attention of the party high command the increasing number of aspirants for Cabinet berths. He also told the party leadership that competition between senior leaders was intense.

In a bid to pacify two senior leaders, the government has appointed P Sudharshan Reddy as Government Advisor and Prem Sagar Rao as the Chairman of Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation in the Cabinet rank.

Two other senior leaders Rajagopal Reddy and Ranga Reddy are hopeful that they will be inducted into the Cabinet in the coming expansion. In view of complaints against some ministers who failed to perform in the last two years and also made comments against the government and state party leadership, party leaders said that replacing some ministers with new ones is also under consideration. However, the party high command will take a call only after the TPCC submits a report to the leadership in New Delhi in this regard.

Leaders said that Revanth Reddy wanted to go aggressive by streamlining the state administration to reach the scheme benefits to every needy after the Telangana Formation Day on June 2. For this, the Chief Minister has reportedly undertaken a big exercise to create a strong Cabinet team with some new faces. However, the names will be finalized after seeking feedback on every minister and aspirants from the intelligence wing.

Congress leaders said that the filling of vacant nominated posts, mainly corporation chairman positions, will be completed before going for the Cabinet expansion.