TG Cabinet gives thumbs-up for Directorate tag to TVVP

In a significant step towards strengthening public healthcare delivery, the government has decided to convert the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) into the Directorate of Secondary Health Care (DSH). The State Cabinet, at its meeting held on Monday, approved the DSH Bill, thereby according Directorate status to TVVP, which has been functioning as an autonomous body.

TVVP was originally established in 1986 as the Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and was subsequently renamed following the formation of Telangana State. At present, 184 institutions, including Community Health Centres (CHCs), Area Hospitals, and District Hospitals, are functioning under its purview. These institutions serve as a vital link between Primary Health Centres and Teaching Hospitals, delivering secondary and select specialty healthcare services.

Given its autonomous status, TVVP has been facing constraints in areas such as timely budget allocation, salary disbursement, and administrative processes. Employees have consistently represented for granting Directorate status to address these issues. Post bifurcation, a similar restructuring was undertaken in Andhra Pradesh, which further underscored the need for such a reform in Telangana.

Recognising both the administrative necessity and the long-standing demand of employees, Minister for Health Damodar Rajanarasimha initiated the process for restructuring TVVP.

A detailed study was conducted in consultation with the Administrative Staff College of India. Based on the recommendations, the proposal was submitted to the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and subsequently approved by the Cabinet.

The transition to a Directorate is expected to enhance institutional efficiency, strengthen administrative oversight, and ensure improved allocation and utilisation of resources. With full government oversight, hospitals under TVVP are expected to function with greater accountability, leading to improved service delivery and patient care outcomes. The reform is also expected to address long-standing employee concerns, facilitate timely resolution of administrative and financial matters, and improve coordination with other departments within the Health sector.