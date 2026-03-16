TG Congress tastes the bitter pill it gave to BRS

Hyderabad: Theruling Congress government in Telangana is facing a barrage of allegations from the main Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), many of which mirror the accusations the Congress itself had levelled against the previous BRS regime when it was in Opposition. The issue is now being widely discussed among the public, opposition parties, and even within the Congress.

The Congress came to power following its criticism against the BRS government over alleged corruption and irregularities in several sectors, including land administration through the Dharani Portal, alleged land encroachments and irrigation projects such as the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. The party had also promised action against those responsible and assured that misappropriated public funds would be recovered from BRS leaders.

However, nearly two-and-a-half years after the Congress assumed power, Opposition leaders claim that little progress has been made on those assurances. Senior BRS leaders, including party working president K. T. Rama Rao and BRS Legislature Party deputy floor leader T. Harish Rao, have launched sharp attacks on the government over several issues ranging from law and order to land-related policies.

The BRS has been criticising the Congress government over matters such as the Bhu Bharathi Portal, the HILT policy, and alleged land disputes in areas including Lagacharla and Velugumatla. Opposition leaders have also accused the government of administrative lapses and failing to deliver on its promises.

Political observers note that when the Congress was in Opposition during the BRS regime, it intensified its criticism particularly during the latter’s second term in office. However, since the Congress came to power, the BRS has continued to mount sustained attacks, frequently raising fresh allegations against the government.

Meanwhile, the Congress government has initiated certain probes into alleged irregularities during the previous BRS regime. It set up a commission to inquire into issues related to the Kaleshwaram project and also constituted the PC Ghosh Commission to examine related aspects.

The state government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, had also appointed a judicial commission in March 2024 to probe alleged irregularities in the power sector during the BRS rule between 2014 and 2023.

The commission, initially headed by Justice L. Narasimha Reddy, later chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B. Lokur.

Investigations into other issues such as the alleged phone tapping case and the Formula E racing controversy are also underway, though Opposition leaders have criticised the pace of the probes.

The Congress government has maintained that it will act strictly in accordance with the law while initiating action against those found guilty.

In fact, the Telangana government has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the Kaleshwaram issue, urging the BJP-led Union government to order an investigation into the project.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has also entered the political debate, alleging that there is an understanding between the Congress and the BRS and claiming that the state government is not taking any action against BRS leaders though the Congress leaders, however, have dismissed such allegations.

Political analysts say the Congress government is now facing criticism from the BRS on issues ranging from law and order to land administration and corruption allegations—echoing the same political narrative that dominated the debate during the previous BRS government. Meanwhile, the ruling party has largely refrained from aggressively countering the Opposition’s allegations despite being in power.