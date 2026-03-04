TG CPM sees red over Velugumatla evictions

Hyderabad:The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) Telangana State Committee on Tuesday strongly criticised the state government over the alleged eviction of families in Velugumatla village in Khammam town and warned that people would “teach a lesson” to those spreading what it termed untruths.

According to the CPI (M), nearly 700 families have been living on assigned land in Velugumatla for the past 10 years. The party alleged that the state government forcibly evicted them using heavy police deployment and bulldozers, demolishing their houses. It further claimed that the displaced families are continuing their protest on the roads.

Reacting earlier to the incident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had alleged that the Telangana Congress government was running a “bulldozer state.” In response, Telangana Congress MP Chanala Kiran Kumar Reddy reportedly termed the remarks as untrue and said it was not appropriate for the Kerala Chief Minister to comment keeping state politics and elections in mind.

The CPI(M) Telangana leadership, however, maintained that the ground reality in Velugumatla reflected the hardships faced by the affected families.